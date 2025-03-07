Four ivory tusks seized from Kolkata; four arrested: Officials

Four ivory tusks were seized from south Kolkata on Thursday late evening during a joint raid conducted by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and state forest department officials. Four people have been arrested, officials said. Elephants are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. (HT photo | Sourced)

According to people aware of the details, two tusks measured around 13–14 inches each in length, the other two measured around 18 inches.

“Acting on a tip off officials of the WCCB and state forest department intercepted a car near Hazra in south Kolkata. Four ivory tusks were seized. We have arrested four people who were travelling in the car. The vehicle was also seized,” said a senior official of the state forest department.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Five devotees en route to temple dead in elephant attack

During preliminary interrogation, the accused claimed that the elephants were killed in 2022 somewhere near Keonjhar close to the Jharkhand–Odisha border.

Officials said that the four hail from Bihar but have been living in the New Alipore area over the past few years. While two are cab drivers, one deals with antiques. The fourth one claimed to run a coaching class. They said they were trying to sell the tusks.

“We are verifying their statements. The accused persons would be handed over to the state forest department,” said an official.

Elephants are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.