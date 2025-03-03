Solapur: The Solapur unit of the state forest department on Sunday arrested three members of a gang with penises of 151 monitor lizards. 151 monitor lizard penises seized by forest dept

Additional principal chief conservator of forest (West), Clement Ben, said the forest team had received an intelligence tip-off, based on which their team maintained vigilance. The wildlife team spotted the gang in a car when they were going to sell and stopped them to search. The team found 151 penises of monitor lizards with accused. Investigations have found that his gang had done such crimes earlier. Ben said this part of the monitor lizard is sold as an aphrodisiac.

The monitor lizard is a protected species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the highest level of legal protection in India. Killing, poaching, and smuggling of monitor lizards can attract a penalty of ₹10,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years. An official said this case implies that the gang killed 151 monitor lizards.