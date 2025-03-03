Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

151 monitor lizard penises seized by forest dept 

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 03, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Solapur forest department arrests three for possessing 151 monitor lizard penises, used as aphrodisiacs, highlighting illegal wildlife trade.

Solapur: The Solapur unit of the state forest department on Sunday arrested three members of a gang with penises of 151 monitor lizards.

151 monitor lizard penises seized by forest dept 
151 monitor lizard penises seized by forest dept 

Additional principal chief conservator of forest (West), Clement Ben, said the forest team had received an intelligence tip-off, based on which their team maintained vigilance. The wildlife team spotted the gang in a car when they were going to sell and stopped them to search. The team found 151 penises of monitor lizards with accused. Investigations have found that his gang had done such crimes earlier. Ben said this part of the monitor lizard is sold as an aphrodisiac.

The monitor lizard is a protected species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the highest level of legal protection in India. Killing, poaching, and smuggling of monitor lizards can attract a penalty of 10,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years. An official said this case implies that the gang killed 151 monitor lizards.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On