‘Situation in West Bengal far worse than Ukraine’: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on illegal firecracker unit blasts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal after another explosion linked to illegal firecrackers was reported in the state – third such blast in a span of seven days. The leader of opposition in the state assembly said the ‘situation in West Bengal is far worse than the situation in Ukraine’. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.(PTI)

"The condition of West Bengal is worse than that of Ukraine. There is not much explosion happening in Ukraine as it is happening in Bengal. Even though the situation has become a bit peaceful there but recently explosions are going on in Bengal," Adhikari said while talking to news agency ANI.

The recent explosion allegedly happened in the house of a local TMC leader in the state's Birbhum district. Similar incidents took place earlier in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday which killed three members of a family. On May 16, two back-to-back blasts followed a huge explosion took place which claimed 12 lives in Purba Medinipur district.

Adhikari further talked about Supreme Court's upcoming May 26 hearing on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea challenging the Calcutta high court order allowing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforecement Directorate (ED) to probe him in relation with the multi-crore School Service Commission recruitment scam.

"Law is equal for everyone but my allegation is on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) is that they have left Mamata Banerjee in Saradha chit fund scam, her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) in case of coal and cow smuggling," he said.

The TMC leader was earlier questioned by CBI in connection with the school recruitment scam, which he later criticised for the agency's decision to summon him on short notice.