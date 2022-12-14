In Bengal, 3 killed in stampede at blanket distribution event; TMC blames Suvendu Adhikari

At least three persons were killed and four others were injured at a blanket distribution event in Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Wednesday.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari was also present at the programme organised by a religious group. News agency PTI reported that the stampede took place after the BJP leader left the venue.

The police said no permission was taken from them for the event.

Initial inputs indicate that the stampede took place when people rushed towards the dais in an attempt to get blankets.

“Three persons were killed and five others were injured in the stampede. The injured people were hospitalised," PTI quoted a senior official of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate as saying.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh blamed Adhikari for the stampede. He said the BJP organised an illegal rally without police permission leading the chaos.

