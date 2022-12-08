Calcutta HC orders interim stay on 26 cases against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: The Calcutta high court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on police proceedings in 26 cases filed against Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, lawyers present in court said.

The order was passed by justice Rajasekhar Mantha during a hearing on Adhikari’s petition which alleged the 26 first information reports (FIRs) were filed on frivolous charges to harass him.

Adhikari appealed to the court to either quash the cases or order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In his petition, he said the FIRs were registered in Kolkata and other parts of the state over the last two years under instructions from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Justice Mantha asked all parties to file affidavits before the next hearing and said no action can be taken on the FIRs till the court decides whether the cases should be handed over to the CBI or not.

The judge also observed that as an elected representative of the people, the leader of the Opposition has the right to move freely in the state, lawyers said.

The state government was represented by advocate general Samarendra Nath Mookherjee who told the court that the FIRs were lodged on specific complaints.

Adhikari alleged before reporters on December 2 that he was being constantly harassed.

“I had to pay a fine of ₹11,000 to the Kolkata Police recently because they charged me with speeding and jumping a traffic signal. I demanded to see the security camera footage showing my car violating traffic rules. They did not show it,” Adhikari said.

On another petition filed by Adhikari, the same bench on Thursday also permitted Suvendu Adhikari to hold a rally at Hazra Road intersection in south Kolkata on December 22 and another one at Contai, his home town in East Midnapore district, on December 12. Adhikari alleged in his petition that the police were not allowing him to hold the rallies.