Jadavpur University student death: ‘Stop Ragging’ placards, slogans at protest

A large group of students and locals from West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday staged protests against the death of a first-year student at Javadpur University. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the protesters can be heard raising slogans and holding placards with ‘stop ragging’ written on them. Students and locals from West Bengal's Nadia district protesting against the death of a first-year student at Javadpur University.

A first-year student of Bengali honours allegedly jumped from the second-floor balcony of the university’s main hostel on August 9 after he was ragged, said reports. He died at a hospital on August 10.

The police had registered a murder case on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim student’s father, and another case was registered when the university stopped the police from entering the campus.

According to the police, nine people, including former Jadavpur University students, have been arrested in connection with the case so far. Meanwhile, the dean of Students and Registrar of the university has been called for questioning on Wednesday.

“Six persons, including present and former students, who were present in the hostel on the night of August 9, have been arrested. Earlier three persons, including a former student and two second-year students, were arrested,” a police officer said.

TMC delegation meets family of deceased

A five-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) - which included state women and child development minister Shashi Panja, and MoS for health Chandrima Bhattacharya - met the family of the deceased student on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee also called the victim's family and assured them of strict action against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

