Kolkata rape & murder case: Mamata Banerjee to lead rally demanding speedy trial

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday will lead a rally demanding speedy trial in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital. The TMC rally led by party chief Banerjee will start from Moulali crossing around 4pm. (PTI photo)

The development comes at a time when there is an ongoing nationwide protest over the rape and murder of the doctor.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally led by party chief Banerjee will start from Moulali crossing around 4pm. The TMC has announced a series of protest rallies over till Monday to demand death penalty of the accused.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also announced a separate set of protests in the state. From 5:30pm, the BJP is likely to hold a torch rally from Exide Crossing to the chief minister’s residence.

The BJP has announced a sit-in demonstration at Shyambazar crossing and Exide Crossing and Jadubabur Bazar in Bhowanipore, the assembly constituency of the chief minister.

“@BJP4Bengal has called for ‘Avrodh’ tomorrow to protest the attack on peaceful doctors at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. There is also a social call requesting shutters to be pulled down voluntarily between 2-4pm, in solidarity with those demanding justice for the victim,” Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT head wrote on X.

The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) had called for a 12-hour bandh on Friday to which the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has opposed.

A scuffle had broken out between SUCI workers and police at multiple pockets across the state.

A trainee doctor’s dead body, bearing multiple injuries, was found on August 9 in Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital.