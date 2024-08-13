Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.28 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024
Aug 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 13, 2024, is 31.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.28 °C and 34.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.96 °C and 31.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.28 °C and 34.59 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 84.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 13, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 14, 2024
|29.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|32.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|29.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|31.06 °C
|Light rain
|August 18, 2024
|33.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|27.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|33.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.34 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.97 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.31 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.81 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.41 °C
|Moderate rain
