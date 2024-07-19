Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.5 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 20, 2024 34.18 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 34.04 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 27.82 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 33.11 °C Light rain July 24, 2024 29.65 °C Overcast clouds July 25, 2024 31.17 °C Light rain July 26, 2024 34.32 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.43 °C Light rain Chennai 27.81 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.4 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.36 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.17 °C Light rain Delhi 38.12 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 19, 2024, is 33.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.5 °C and 35.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:02 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 34.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between 28.5 °C and 35.25 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 130.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

