Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.51 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024
Sep 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 12, 2024, is 32.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.51 °C and 34.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.67 °C and 30.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.51 °C and 34.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 164.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.67 °C and 30.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.51 °C and 34.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 164.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 13, 2024
|26.68 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 14, 2024
|27.54 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 15, 2024
|30.6 °C
|Light rain
|September 16, 2024
|32.0 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|33.33 °C
|Light rain
|September 18, 2024
|32.14 °C
|Light rain
|September 19, 2024
|32.55 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy