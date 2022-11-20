Massive fire engulfs slum in Bengal's Siliguri

A massive fire broke out in a slum in North Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday night.

The fire broke out in the slums of Bagracote area of the city. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot to contain the fire.

A firefighter was injured during the dousing operation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Guriya Das, a local resident, said heavy smoke came out from a portion of the slum and soon after, the fire department was informed.

Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Commissioner, Siliguri Metropolitan Police, said, “The fire is under control and the situation is normal. One firefighter was injured during the operation. The department will conduct an investigation to ascertain how the fire broke out.”

The investigation is underway.