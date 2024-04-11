No NRC, no CAA and no UCC, says WB CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reiterated her opposition to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Mamata Banerjee asserted that her party TMC’s fight is against the BJP. (ANI photo)

“My raza (wish) is equality of all religions, ensuring your safety and protect you. No NRC, no CAA and no UCC. Every citizen has his rights. Ask your family members who work outside the state to come and cast their votes, else they may strike off their names. If CAA is the head of a fish, NRC is its tail. The UCC forms the remaining portion of the fish,” Banerjee said while addressing a gathering during Eid prayers in Kolkata’s Red Road.

Her statement comes a day after Union home minister Amit Shah said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was misleading people over the issue of CAA.

“We have passed a law called CAA. Mamata didi is misleading the people of Bengal by saying that if you apply, your citizenship will be lost,” Shah said speaking at a public rally in West Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur, during his first state visit after the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates.

“I don’t know how to hate. I don’t give speeches. I don’t divide (people). I am against NRC and CAA. I want all to live as brothers. If you stay united no one will be able to harm you. If I need to lay down my life, I am ready for it. I am not afraid of death. I will stand beside the people,” she said.

The chief minister also accused the BJP-led Centre without naming it for allegedly targeting party leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“When elections approach, some people want to spread fear. They want to arrest everyone using the NIA, CBI, IT and ED. I say that it would be better that they construct a prison where everyone can fit in. India has a population of 1.3 billion. Can you put everyone in jail?” she said.

Banerjee also said that even though the INDIA alliance may be working at the Centre, it would be a one-on-one fight between the TMC and BJP in the state.

“In Bengal, the fight is between the TMC and the BJP. We would see what INDIA alliance does at the Centre. But in Bengal not a single vote should go to any other political party, other than the TMC,” she said.

“Earlier (ahead of 2021 West Bengal assembly polls) they had said abki baar 200 paar. But they were finished at 70. Now they are saying abki baar 400 paar. I would ask them to cross 200 first, then you may swim,” she said.

TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is the chief minister’s nephew was also present.