‘Mamata Banerjee misleading people on CAA’: Amit Shah in West Bengal

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accusing her of misleading people.



“We have passed the CAA law. Mamata didi is misleading the people of Bengal. She is saying that if you apply for CAA, you will lose your citizenship. I request refugees to apply for citizenship under CAA, I assure there won't be any problem,” Shah said at a rally in West Bengal's Balurghat.



“Mamata didi, no matter how much you oppose CAA, we will grant citizenship to all the refugees,” the minister said. Union home minister addresses a poll rally in West Bengal's Balurghat.(X/BJP)

Continuing his attack on the Trinamool Congress chief, Shah said,"To build a 'Sashakt Bharat', we will have to build a ‘Sashakt Bengal’. But you see the extent of infiltration in West Bengal! If such situations persist, the state can not progress and can never become empowered."



“But do you think that Mamata Banerjee will ever work to stop this infiltration? No! Because these very infiltrators form her actual vote-bank,” the minister added.



Shah said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a BJP government in West Bengal can stop infiltration in the state. “Ensure bringing BJP in West Bengal and witness the unparalleled transformation,” he added.



“We stopped infiltration in Assam. I have come to tell you Modi's guarantee that make us cross 30 seats, and form a BJP government in Bengal, we will stop infiltration,” the minister said.



West Bengal is witnessing polling for 42 seats in all seven phases of the general elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 22 of the 42 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 18. The other two seats were won by the Congress. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.