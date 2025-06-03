Sikkim floods: Search underway to trace missing army personnel; NDRF team in Chaten

Search operations resumed on Tuesday to trace six army personnel, including a Lt Col and his family, who went missing after a landslide hit an army camp at Chaten in North Sikkim, officials aware of the developments said. A view of debris after landslides triggered by heavy rains hit the Theeng and Chungthang areas. (ANI photo)

A 23-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached Chaten on Tuesday where the police and army were carrying out search operations. Three bodies were found on Monday.

“The NDRF team from Pakyong airport reached Chaten by helicopters at 8am and started a search and rescue operation along with army and police,” said Arun Thatal, sub-divisional officer of Chungthang in Mangan district.

A statement issued by the Sikkim government on Tuesday morning said, “In response to the ongoing disaster in North Sikkim, two V-5 helicopters landed at Pakyong Greenfield Airport, deploying teams from the NDRF. The NDRF units are equipped with satellite phones and essential emergency equipment.”

It also said that the first sortie of the day, comprising 23 NDRF personnel equipped with essential supplies, has successfully proceeded towards Chaten from Pakyong Greenfield Airport.

“The deployment aims to bolster on-ground efforts in the remote region, where access has been severely hampered due to recent natural disruptions. The teams will aid in evacuation, rescue and the establishment of temporary communication lines to assist affected residents,” the release said.

“Authorities have issued directives to explore alternate foot-access routes and assess the feasibility of helipad operations, depending on prevailing weather conditions. Efforts are made to reach isolated communities and ensure timely aid,” it added.

According to police, those missing are Lt Col Pritpal Sandhu, his wife Squadron Leader (retd) Arati B Sandhu and their daughter Amaria Sandhu, Subedar Dharamveer Singh, Sepoy Sainudheen PK and Sepoy Sunilal Muchahary.”

The three dead have been identified as Havildar Lakhwindar Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur and porter Abhishek Lakhada.

“Roads leading to the affected area in Chaten are all closed as some bridges have been washed away by rivers. There is no mobile connectivity and police personnel from Lachen police station somehow managed to reach the spot on foot. The army and the police were carrying out rescue operations,” Sonam Detchu Bhutia, superintendent of police Mangan in North Sikkim, had said on Monday.