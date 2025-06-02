Sikkim weather: Operation underway to rescue 1000 tourists; IMD predicts more rain

Three people, including army personnel, were killed in a landslide that hit the Chatten area of North Sikkim on Sunday evening, according to an official army statement cited by news agency ANI. Restoration work underway, as the Phidang Bailey Bridge is partially damaged due to the current of the Teesta River, following heavy rainfall in the region, at Dzongu in North Sikkim on Sunday(ANI)

At least six security personnel are still missing after the landslide hit a military camp. More people are feared missing as the landslide has inflicted significant damage to the residents in the nearby areas, officials said.

The area has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days.

Officials say the landslide has caused serious damage to homes nearby. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

In Lachung, local police, forest officials, hotel owners, and residents are working together to evacuate stranded tourists. Hotel owners are playing a key role in helping tourists leave safely.

Locals are not only assisting with logistics but also actively carrying luggage and helping children navigate the terrain, ensuring that no one is left behind, reported ANI.

Over 1000 tourists stranded in parts of Sikkim

Mangan District Superintendent of Police Dechu Bhutia confirmed that over 1,000 tourists remain stranded in the Lachen and Lachung areas due to heavy rainfall, landslides, a collapsed bridge, and the rising Teesta river.

He said the evacuation was delayed after a landslide occurred in Shipgyer, Upper Dzongu, on Friday. “The evacuation of tourists will be carried out on Monday,” Bhutia said.

Damage to the base of the Phidang bridge has also limited vehicle movement in the Dzongu area. The General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) began repair work on Sunday, which has allowed people and emergency vehicles to pass on foot.

Bhutia also said several tourists are still missing. “Our teams are working to locate them. The vehicle was visible two days prior, but now with the rising river level, the vehicle cannot be located,” he said.

“We could locate a few mobile phones and identity cards, which we kept in the police station, but no trace of the missing individuals. Something like a dead body was visible. The body is at such a location in the cliff that we could not see it either through the u or by crossing the river with a lifeboat,” local DSP said.

Sikkim Weather update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 30 that a depression over Bangladesh is likely to move north-northeast and weaken into a low-pressure system within 12 hours.

However, it warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several areas. Rain is expected to continue across many parts of the northeast on June 5. No major change in temperatures is expected.

IMD has predicted cloudy sky with few spells of rain or thunderstorms in parts of Sikkim till June 5. While, rain and thunderstorms are likely on June 7 and 8.

(With ANI inputs)