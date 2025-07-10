WB: School headmaster, staff arrested after stray dog beaten to death inside campus

The headmaster of a high-school in West Bengal’s Nadia district and a non-teaching staff have been arrested for allegedly killing a stray dog that entered the school campus on Wednesday, the police said. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A video surfaced on social media in which some boys wearing school uniforms could be purportedly seen beating a dog to death in front of the headmaster and a few other staff members.

HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“After the video surfaced on social media, an animal rights organisation lodged a complaint with the Kalyani police station. Police registered an FIR and two persons, including the headmaster of the school, were arrested,” a senior Ranaghat police officer said.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday inside the Gayeshpur Netaji Vidyamandir High School in Kalyani.

“A stray dog had entered the school campus. The accused persons claimed that the dog had earlier bitten a few persons and that’s why they killed it. We, however, couldn’t find any person who claimed that they had been bitten by the dog,” an officer at the Kalyani police station said.

In the video, a few students in their school uniforms (white shirt and blue trousers) could be seen beating the dog with wooden sticks and logs, the police said. One boy was also carrying a school bag on his back.

“The headmaster, Gour Bhawal (45) and a non-teaching staff were also present at the spot. A complaint was lodged against them under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. We arrested the two and they were produced in the court on Thursday,” the police said.