‘Ye darr mujhe acha laga’: Suvendu Adhikari’s ‘expose’ dare to Mamata Banerjee

ByNisha Anand
Apr 20, 2023 09:00 AM IST

Suvendu Adhikari, taking to Twitter, lashed out at the West Bengal CM and said he would give Mamata Banerjee “a befitting reply” on Thursday.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday called chief minister Mamata Banerjee “queen bee of corruption”, accusing her of supporting the "culprits" who are facing corruption charges. He said also he will "expose" the three-time Bengal CM and give her a befitting reply. This comes after Banerjee rubbished his claims that she had dialled Union home minister Amit Shah after Trinamool Congress (TMC) lost the national party status last week.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari addresses a press conference Kolkata.(PTI file photo)
Taking to Twitter, Suvendu Adhikari said, “Yeh Darr Mujhe Achha Laga! Shameful that you used the same demeaning words 'Kimbhut Kimakar' in my reference as you had earlier used in regards to Hon'ble PM.”

"For making the call to Delhi, you used a landline. I'd expose you in due time. Wait for my befitting reply tomorrow".

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader further lashed at Banerjee saying “your facade of zero tolerance is coming off”. "You know why you keep repeating Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Malda, Medinipur; because in your subconscious mind, you know that you grabbed power in 2011 because I was in charge of these districts. Your worthless Bhaipo was nowhere in the scene and was launched only after July 2011…," he said, adding “Shame on you. You're the Queen Bee of the Corruption Hive.”

Adhikari’s comments came after the Bengal CM told reporters Wednesday, “I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah over TMC's national party status”. The party had lost the status after the Election Commission of India issued a revised list of national and state political parties, in which TMC was downgraded, alongside Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Communist Party of India (CPI).

With TMC supremo’s remark, the party also mounted attacks on Adhikari, calling him “a habitual liar”.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

