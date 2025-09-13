‘10% commission from development funds, swords for Hindus at home’: BJP MLA sparks row

A video purportedly showing Kanpur’s Kidwai Nagar BJP MLA Mahesh Trivedi boasting about commissions from constituency development funds and urging Hindus to keep swords at home for self-defence has gone viral, causing a political controversy. BJP MLA Mahesh Trivedi (FILE PHOTO)

The undated clip, believed to have been recorded during a party meeting, has drawn sharp criticism from Opposition leaders while the legislator has sought to play down the remarks as misconstrued.

In the video, filmed during a meeting in Kanpur’s Barra, Trivedi is heard telling party workers that while legislators enjoy financial benefits, grassroots workers are left empty-handed.

“We, as legislators, get at least 10 per cent commission from the MLA fund. To be honest, that is the reality,” he is heard saying, drawing applause from the gathering.

He then added: “What are you people getting? You are not getting anything. At the very least, if we earn goodwill and depart with dignity, what harm is there in that?”

In another segment of the video Trivedi is heard urging Hindus to keep weapons at home for their own protection. “Hindus must take responsibility for their own security. Every household should keep a sword,” he said.

“Even animals defend themselves with their horns. Hindus, unfortunately, do not even do that.”

When asked about his remarks, the legislator rejected suggestions of misconduct and maintained that his words had been misinterpreted.

“People do not have any issue against me. My image is spotless and I have been fighting corruption all my life. My expression has been misconstrued. All I wanted to say was that BJP workers work for the nation and the people. The general perception is that an MLA earns a salary and also that he may be earning 5 to 10 per cent commission as well. But it is the worker who is selfless. What I intended to convey was that if we all work for human welfare, it will always stand in our favour,” he told HT.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) strongly condemned the remarks. Dr Imran Idris, national president of the SP youth wing, said: “These statements are both alarming and irresponsible. On the one hand, the MLA openly admits to a so-called 10 per cent commission from development funds, effectively mocking the fight against corruption. On the other, he urges citizens to keep weapons at home, comparing an entire community to animals. This is unbecoming of any public representative and reflects poorly on the ruling party’s priorities. Leaders should be speaking of accountability and harmony, not of commissions and swords.”

Uttar Pradesh Congress’s former general secretary (organisation) Anil Yadav said, “You can imagine the condition in the state when the MLA himself speaks about 10% commission. Imagine the cut at the minister level.”