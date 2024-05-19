1238 elderly, PwD in Lko and Mohanlalganj to cast votes from home

LUCKNOW: As many as 1238 senior citizens aged above 85 and persons with disability (PwD) have opted to cast their votes from home in the Lok Sabha and Lucknow East bypoll, as per data shared by the local administration engaged in the electoral process . As many as 402 elderly people and PwDs were using the facility in Mohanlalganj area and another 159 such people using the facility for Lucknow East by-poll, an official said. (Pic for representation)

Of these, 677 people are those who opted for it in various segments of Lucknow parliamentary seat. As many as 402 elderly people and PwDs were using the facility in Mohanlalganj area and another 159 such people using the facility for Lucknow East by-poll, an official said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“This initiative marks a significant stride towards ensuring inclusivity and accessibility of the electoral process and bolstering democratic participation,” said Indrajit Singh, Lucknow municipal commissioner.

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Election Commission of India (ECI), for the first time in a Lok Sabha Election, has provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voters above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) with 40% benchmark disability can avail the optional home voting facility.

There are over 81 lakh 85+ aged voters and 90 lakh + PwD voters registered across the country. An official said that giving home voting facility to elders and PwD, was the Commission’s expression of care and respect towards them and hoped that it would set an example for society to adopt it in day-to-day life.