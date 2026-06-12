16-year-old arrested for raping hearing and speech-impaired minor in Lucknow

A 16-year-old boy accused of raping a 9-year-old girl with hearing and speech impairment under Saadatganj police area was arrested early Thursday morning, within four hours of the incident being reported, officials said. Police said the accused was arrested early Thursday morning, within four hours of the incident being reported. (For representation)

“The incident occurred in Wazirbagh locality under Saadatganj police station in Lucknow West Zone. The police received information about the crime through Dial 112 around 2 am. Acting promptly on the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, police registered a case under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5M/6 of the Pocso Act,” according to an official statement issued by the police.

“The girl was immediately sent for medical examination at Rani Laxmi Bai Combined Hospital in Rajajipuram under the supervision of women constables,” the statement said.

“Police formed a special team to trace the accused. Based on a tip-off, the minor was apprehended near Wazirbagh Nala while attempting to flee. The arrest was carried out in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the National Human Rights Commission,” Saadatganj SHO Santosh Kr Arya said.

The special team consisted of sub-inspectors Ajay Kumar Chaurasia and Suraj Kumar, and constables Brijesh Yadav and Ashish Pal, the SHO said.

“While further investigation is underway, the minor accused has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board as per procedure,” he added.