2 kg fetus removed from 7-month-old boy's stomach in UP's Prayagraj

Doctors of Sarojini Naidu Children Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday operated on a seven-month-old boy and removed a fetus weighing around 2 kilos from his stomach. The four-hour procedure for the rare condition called fetus in fetu (FIF) was probably the city's first. Fetus in fetu a condition in which malformed and parasitic fetus is located in the body of its twin.(Pixabay/ Representational)

Dr. D Kumar, who led the team of doctors for the procedure, informed that the child is fine now. The child’s father, a farmer from the Kunda area of Pratapgarh district, had brought him to the OPD at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital on Monday (July 24).

“The child's mother had died after giving birth to the kid. The child's stomach was very bloated, and the child was complaining of acute pain. A CT scan was done after a preliminary check-up and it showed that the child was carrying a fetus,” the doctor said.

The fetus was then removed in a surgery, he added.

What is fetus in fetu?

The doctor said that fetus in fetu (FIF), is a rare congenital anomaly. “It is a condition in which a malformed and parasitic fetus is located in the body of its twin. This happens when one of the twins develops in the mother's womb while the other goes inside the baby's womb and starts developing there,” he explained.

“Pregnant man” of Nagpur

Another such case of this condition emerged back in the late 1990s, when a man from Maharashtra's Nagpur developed a protruding belly when he was ‘pregnant’ with his twin for over 36 years.

When Bhagat was young, his belly appeared abnormally bulged unlike other kids, which was ignored. However, in his 20s, while working on the farm, his belly started growing at an alarming rate. Despite struggling to make ends meet, Bhagat continued working and endured teasing from his peers, as well as concerns from his family.

In 1999, the condition took a serious turn when the bulge began pressing against his diaphragm, making it difficult for him to breathe. He was finally rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.

