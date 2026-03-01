250-page charge sheet filed against KGMU ex-resident for sexual exploitation, forced conversion

Police have filed a 250-page charge sheet against a former resident doctor at King George’s Medical University in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation and forced religious conversion of a junior colleague, officials said on Saturday. The accused, Dr Rameezuddin Nayak alias Rameez Malik, has been charged with rape, criminal intimidation and forced religious conversion (File)

The accused, Dr Rameezuddin Nayak alias Rameez Malik, has been charged with rape, criminal intimidation and forced religious conversion under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

According to deputy commissioner of police (west) Vishwajeet Shrivastava, the charge sheet was submitted in court on Friday. The accused’s parents, Salimuddin and Khadija, along with co-accused and nikah witness Shariq Khan, have also been booked for aiding and abetting conversion.

The case was registered at Chowk police station in December last year after a junior doctor alleged that the accused concealed his marital status, sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage, forced her to undergo an abortion and pressured her to convert.

During investigation, another woman doctor’s statement was recorded before a magistrate. She also alleged that she was pressured to convert.

Police said the role of a Pilibhit-based cleric, who allegedly solemnised the nikah, is still under investigation, and a supplementary charge sheet may be filed if evidence is found.

Rameez Malik was arrested on January 9, while his parents were sent to judicial remand earlier.