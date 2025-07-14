3 new universities in UP to deliver quality education: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday chaired a high-level meeting in Lucknow to review the academic and construction progress of Maa Pateshwari State University (Balrampur), Maa Vindhyavasini State University (Mirzapur) and Guru Jambheshwar State University (Moradabad). The vice chancellors of all three universities were present in the meeting. On the occasion, the CM also launched the official website https://www.gjum.ac.in/ and logo of Guru Jambheshwar State University, Moradabad, a spokesperson said. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath . (HT file)

Yogi said these new universities should not be seen merely as academic campuses, but as part of PM Narendra Modi’s broader vision—aimed at delivering quality, employment-oriented, and accessible higher education to youth across every district, the press release read.

The initiative, the CM added, will not only expand academic reach, but also liberate higher education from regional limitations. Laying out the priorities for construction, he directed that the administrative building, academic block, and vice chancellors’ residence must be completed in the first phase—on time and with uncompromised quality.

In the second phase, the construction of hostels and residential quarters should be fast-tracked. He further instructed that at least 500 workers be deployed at each site to ensure momentum and seriousness in execution, spokesperson said.

To ensure smooth functioning of the three universities, Yogi directed immediate appointment of full-time registrar, controller of examinations, and controller of finance.