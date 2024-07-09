32 visitors narrowly escape hotel fire in Lucknow

As many as 32 people, including some elderly individuals, had a narrow escape after a fire broke out at a hotel in the Hussainganj area. Quick response from the fire department saved the lives of these trapped visitors. 32 people trapped inside the building were safely evacuated (HT Photo)

According to the Lucknow fire department, people were trapped on the balcony of the Raj Hotel building and inside the building, crying out for help when the firefighters arrived at the scene.

“The fire broke out around 12:50 am on Tuesday, and the information was received in the control room of Fire Station Hazratganj that a fire had broken out in Hotel Raj on Vidhansabha Marg near Burlington Chauraha, with many people trapped,” said chief fire officer, Lucknow, Mangesh Kumar, adding that two fire tenders were immediately dispatched from Fire Station Hazratganj.

“On reaching the spot, it was seen that the hotel was filled with smoke, and some people were shouting for help from the balcony. Immediately, ladders were lowered from both motor fire engines, with one ladder placed in the balcony of the first floor and the other on the second floor. People started descending one by one,” explained RK Rawat, Fire Station Officer, Hazratganj. He added that two firemen were sent to the upper floors of the hotel building with the help of stairs, wearing breathing apparatus sets, while one unit spread the hose pipe from the motor fire engine to douse the fire in the basement of the building.

“Within a short time, 32 people trapped inside the building were safely evacuated. After hard work, the rescue and firefighting operation was completed with no loss of life,” the CFO said.