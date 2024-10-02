35 cops crack chain snatching case, nab two

A team of crime branch, cops under DCP north and a team of Vikas Nagar police station, with 35 policemen in total, cracked the case of gold chain snatching from a former IAS, on Tuesday. (Pic for representation)

The massive police force of three teams nabbed two criminals around 4am following tip off about the presence of the accused near Vikas Nagar mini stadium.

The accused were found to be involved in snatching a gold chain from a septuagenarian retired IAS officer at Vikas Nagar area on September 27. During the incident, the victim’s right hand got fractured in an attempt to stop the accused.

“The arrested accused have been identified as Lucknow residents Raj Pratap Singh, 24, and Indal Kumar, 25, a private driver, while their aide Rahul Srivastava is still at large,” said DCP North Ram Nayan Singh and added that the looted gold chain was recovered from the accused and ₹7,810, along with a .32 bore pistol was also recovered from their possession.

Police said that Raj Pratap has as many as six cases and Indal has a total of three cases registered against him in different police stations of Lucknow.

The incident took place when Prem Narain Dwivedi, 70, a former IAS officer who had been posted as district magistrate in several UP districts and retired around 10 years ago, was on an evening walk near his house in Sector 3, Vikas Nagar.

The accused approached him casually and suddenly attacked him with an intent to snatch his gold chain.

During the incident, the victim while fighting back, fell on the road and suffered some bruises, apart from fracturing his right hand after which he was admitted to SGPGI.

Police said that section 3/25 of Arms Act has been added to the earlier registered FIR at Vikas Nagar police station.