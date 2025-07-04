8-acre land allotted on 99-year lease for NSG hub in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW The state government on Thursday allotted eight-acre land in Ayodhya Cantonment on a 99-year lease to the Union ministry of home affairs to set up a National Security Guard (NSG) hub. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT photo)

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The step is aimed at strengthening security in the temple town and sensitive establishments nearby.

The NSG team in Ayodhya will be the first responder in case of a security threat to the newly constructed Ram Mandir and for any emergency situation in the region.

“In view of the enhanced security requirements of Ayodhya and nearby sensitive establishments, the district administration had proposed that land measuring eight acres be leased to the Union ministry of home affairs for setting up an NSG hub,” UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.

The land at Gaura Barik Cantonment area in Ayodhya Sadar tehsil will be transferred free of cost with some conditions as a one-time exception, not to be cited as a precedent in the future, he said. “This move underlines the state government’s commitment to ensuring robust security infrastructure in Ayodhya,” Khanna added.

Recently, NSG officials, with a team of commandos, paid a four-day visit to Ayodhya to initiate the process to set-up the NSG hub in the temple town and review the security of the Ram Mandir.

The NSG unit in Ayodhya will be armed with specialized weapons and anti-drone measures. There will be eight NSG hubs across the country after three new ones, including the Ayodhya hub, become operational.

At present, there are five regional hubs of the NSG in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Gandhinagar. These locations were identified based on threat perception and their geographical proximity to nearby sensitive locations.