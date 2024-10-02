A pandal which offers glimpses of Ramayan

LUCKNOW: The La Touche Road Puja Sangsad Society (LRPSS), which has been celebrating Durga Puja on Jogendra Pathak Road since the Pre-independence era, has chosen the theme of Ramayan for its pandal. The pandal being constructed. (HT)

The pandal ‘Priti Prangan’, near Shivaji Marg, will portray the events of Ramayana.“The whole pandal will be transformed into a massive pictorial depiction of various events of Ramayan. The pandal interiors will be 20 ft high replicas of the facade of heritage buildings and arched welcome gates of Ayodhya (the revered Kingdom of Lord Ram),” said Sanjay Kumar Banerjee, president, LRPSS.

“Even the Durga idol will adorn the Ramlila-style ornaments and poshak (dress). There will be live performances portraing how Lord Ram performed the puja, invoking and seeking blessings of Maa Durga to vanquish Ravan in Lanka,” said Sanjay Ghosh, general secretary, LRPSS.

Finance Secretary Siddharth Sanyal of the committee said that the preparation of this year’s mega event had started way back in July 2024.

Kaushik of Kolkata has been responsible for coordinating the whole event and artists have already completed the making of the Pandal work. Now the finishing touches are being given for timely completion of work.