Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed the concerned officials to ensure that all road construction projects are completed on time and adhere to quality standards, saying the government will not tolerate any laxity. Adityanath reviews PWD projects in Varanasi, calls for adhering to quality standards

According to an official statement, Adityanath, who arrived here on a two-day visit on Friday, reviewed the progress of PWD projects in the Varanasi division.

The chief minister directed the authorities to launch a campaign on a war footing to complete projects within the stipulated timelines, while maintaining quality standards. He also asked the officials to focus particularly on projects scheduled for completion before the onset of monsoon.

During the review meeting, officials informed the chief minister that 2,630 projects worth ₹7,175 crore were underway in the Varanasi region. Of these, 687 have been completed, while 542 have achieved 90 per cent completion.

In Varanasi district alone, 85 projects have been completed while 158 are more than 90 per cent complete, with a total outlay of ₹3,223 crore.

Adityanath also reviewed the progress of works undertaken by the PWD during the previous financial year, and directed the officials to submit a work plan for the 2026-27 financial year.

He asked the divisional commissioners and district magistrates to review projects regularly to ensure steady progress in construction activities.

He also said that roads identified for repair work should first be surveyed, and asked the municipal corporations to ensure maintenance of roads in the urban areas.

"All necessary resources should be arranged before work begins so that projects are completed on time, and public convenience is ensured," he said, according to the statement.

Adityanath also reviewed the progress of the integrated court complex being constructed in Chandauli, with PWD engineers informing him that 18 per cent of the work has been completed.

He also directed the officials to expedite the construction of the Unity Mall in Varanasi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.