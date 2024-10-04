After colleague’s murder, delivery executives hold protest, seek safety

Delivery executives held a protest in front of a warehouse in Chinhat here on Thursday, days after a 32-year-old colleague of theirs, Bharat Kumar Verma, was allegedly strangled by two men when he asked for the payment of two smartphones, including an iPhone, worth ₹1.5 lakh after delivering the products on September 23 night. Delivery executives protest with placards demanding justice for Bharat outside an e-commerce warehouse in Chinhat locality of Lucknow. (HT PHOTO)

“Who will ensure our safety? Why Bharat was killed?” read some of the placards of the protesters.

They demanded that the culprits be hanged as soon as possible.

The delivery persons said they faced indecency, quarrels and attacks every day. Condemning Bharat’s death, they said that such an incident should never happen again.

Bharat’s family members also joined the protest and demanded proper security arrangements for those on duty so that no other family has to go through this pain.

The officials of the said e-commerce company also reached the spot and the delivery executives ended their protest after talks with officials.

The murder came to light on October 1. The victim’s family had reported him missing. His phone details and surveillance hinted towards foul play.

Police arrested an accused Aakash Sharma, 21 on Monday. The prime accused Gajendra Dubey, 22 surrendered in Barabanki in another case on Wednesday.

Even though police have not named the third accused officially, the involvement of a third person in the case identified as Himanshu Kannaujia has also come to light. Kannaujia allegedly booked the order to be delivered, took Bharat on a conference call and got him to deliver the phones at the crime location where Akash and Gajendra were already present. An unverified audio of their conversation has also gone viral.