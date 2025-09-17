Against the odds, DSMNRU students script stories of grit and glory

After battling many hardships and questions by society, several students emerged victorious at the 12th convocation ceremony of Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) on Monday. Their faces reflected pride as they silently narrated the many stories of grit, perseverance, and hard work. Governor Anandiben Patel with dignitaries and medal winners at DSMNRU on Tuesday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

As many as 2,113 students—962 female and 1,151 male students—were awarded degrees at the convocation ceremony. Twenty-two others got their PhDs. As many as 166 medals were conferred on 76 female and 67 male students.

Also, a special medal list was issued for students with disabilities on the suggestion of governor Anandiben Patel.

Lovly, a visually-impaired student of MA Hindi, who clinched the Chancellor’s Gold Medal, said she suffered from chickenpox twice, first at the age of two and then when she was eight years old, due to which she lost her vision. “My parents supported me the most. Several people questioned me and my efforts, but I never lost my mind over those questions. Instead, I believed in putting my best foot forward, which helped me succeed,” said Lovly, who aspires to become a lecturer.

MA Hindi student Shikha Verma, who won the Chancellor’s Silver Medal, said her father was a farmer and mother a homemaker. “Several people questioned me about the prospects of pursuing education in Arts, but it was the trust shown by my parents that helped me work hard,” said Verma, who aspires to crack Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and pursue a PhD.

Arpit Chaurasia, a hearing-impaired student of MVA (painting) who spoke in sign language with the help of an interpreter, said despite facing several barriers, he persevered and worked tirelessly. “My father, who works at a national bank, helped me. My teachers assisted me in correcting my flaws whenever I worked on my art pieces. I believe there should be more awareness about people with hearing impairment and sign languages,” said Chaurasia, who clinched the Chancellor’s Gold Medal.

The daughter of a mason, Sadhna Kumari secured the CM bronze medal. “I was about to take a drop year after 12 due to financial issues, but my family supported me to enrol in a diploma course,” said Kumari, who is currently pursuing an internship with an IT company.

Paramatma Kumar, who suffered polio one year after birth, said society has a negative perception of people with disabilities. “My father is a farmer. I had to leave my seat at the Banaras Hindu University due to a fund crunch,” said Kumar, who clinched the Chancellor’s Gold Medal.

Riya Mariam Aldo, a hearing-impaired student, was conferred the CM Gold medal. Aldo said her parents and elder brother were also hearing impaired. “My father works for a tea company, while my mother has a government job. Getting a medal was beyond my imagination,” said Aldo, who aspires to work for the government.

Ranu Tiwari, a visually impaired student, said he has been dealing with his disability since birth. “I completed my education when finding writers was also a problem. I was a topper in my graduation in 2023 with two medals, but this time I have clinched 4 gold medals,” said Tiwari.