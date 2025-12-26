Search
Akhilesh accuses BJP of spreading hatred

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 07:45 pm IST

“Under the BJP rule, instead of getting even simple food like ‘baati-chokha’, people only get ‘mitti aur dhokha’ (mud and deceit). The BJP is not loyal to anyone. Today, being called a BJP member has become synonymous with a negative identity,” Akhilesh alleged.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it “disloyal” to people of the state and accusing it of spreading hatred and disrupting harmony and brotherhood.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

“They (BJP people) garland criminals convicted of heinous crimes and released on bail. They endanger people’s lives by selling poisonous and intoxicating drugs in the name of medicine. They rig elections even in front of cameras,” he added.

Further attacking the BJP, the SP chief said, “These are the people who can violate any moral boundary for the sake of corruption. They endanger people’s lives by administering untested vaccines. They spread hatred and disrupt harmony and brotherhood. They gang up and kill people in broad daylight. These people do not hesitate to corrupt even children while propagating their so-called divisive and negative ideas. They reject education and art, considering them agents of change, in order to preserve their conservative mindset. They consider power merely a means to make money.”

Akhilesh also said that the BJP’s “feudal mindset” has no space for women, the poor, the marginalised and the oppressed. “They neither respect the Constitution nor the law. They consider mob violence to be their strength. They are against a scientific outlook because scientific thinking promotes asking questions,” he added.

AI Summary AI Summary

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP as "disloyal" to the people of Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of spreading hatred and disrupting harmony. He claimed the BJP offers "mud and deceit" instead of basic needs and engages in corruption, mob violence, and undermining education. Yadav emphasized the BJP's feudal mindset excludes women and marginalized groups, disrespecting the Constitution.