Akhilesh alleges large-scale anomalies in SIR, demands EC action

Reiterating his allegation of large-scale anomalies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said his party leaders will submit a memorandum to the Election Commission on Tuesday and demand the poll panel to take cognizance of the complaints made by the party. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference at the SP office here, Yadav demanded that the process of deleting names through Form 7 should be initiated only by the booth level officer (BLO) and not from any other source.

He further alleged that despite repeated complaints to the EC, BJP members were still misusing Form-7 in the SIR and forging signatures to delete the names of PDA (Pichda Dalit Alpsankhyak) voters from the list.

“The BJP knows it will not win the (2027) Uttar Pradesh elections and so it is engaging in deletion of voters’ names. If we analyse one booth, 76 percent of the notices were received by PDA members,” the SP chief alleged.

Yadav said the SP will also raise the issue in the Assembly and added that in the memorandum, the SP leaders will appeal for an FIR to be registered for irregularities found in the SIR and demand action against anyone found guilty.

The SP chief also demanded that the complete details, including the assembly constituency, booth number, and the person who submitted Form-7, be made public. Yadav alleged that the names of 16 PDA voters were removed in the Sakaldiha assembly constituency.

He further alleged that approximately 100 voters’ names were removed from the voter list at booth number 365 in Babaganj assembly constituency, citing forged signatures. He also read out the names of several voters, their booth numbers and the details of the Form-7 allegedly used to remove them.

“The Samajwadi Party has been providing data on names wrongly removed for several days, but no action has been taken against them,” the SP chief claimed. He also mentioned the case involving a man named Nandlal, alleging that because the man is illiterate, he uses his thumb impression for official work.

However, BJP workers allegedly forged his signature to fill out Form-7 in his name, he alleged. Yadav also alleged in a ‘secret meeting’ of the BJP, it was decided to target seats won by the SP and remove the names of its voters there.