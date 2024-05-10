Akhilesh exhorts masses in Lakhimpur: Give a befitting reply to ‘SUV episode’ through votes

LAKHIMPUR KHERI Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday dubbed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre as “a government of lies and loot”, saying “the BJP that claimed to be the world’s largest party had told the world’s biggest lie that it would double the income of farmers.” Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav greets supporters during a public meeting in support of the party candidate from Dhaurahra for the Lok Sabha elections, in Lakhimpur Kheri, Thursday. (PTI Photo)

In its 10-year term, the BJP had disappointed the farmers, youth and the unemployed, he said addressing rallies in Lakhimpur and Kasta in support of SP candidates Utkarsh Verma from Kheri and Anand Bhadauriya from Dhaurahra

The SP chief promised to resolve flood and landholding issues of Kheri besides scrapping Agniveer scheme, giving permanent jobs to youths and upholding the Indian Constitution.

Apart from SP district president Rampal Singh Yadav, Anurag Patel, Shashank Yadav and other SP office-bearers, former Congress MP Zafar Ali Naqvi, acting DCC president Deepak Bajpai shared the dais with Akhilesh Yadav.

Referring to the 2021 Kheri violence, the SP chief called upon Kheri voters to give a befitting reply to the ‘SUV episode’ through their votes. He also took a jibe at union home minister Amit Shah, who during his Wednesday election rally in Lakhimpur, promised to make BJP candidate and union MoS home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni “even more big”.

Yadav said: “Ve keh rahe hain ki unko aur bada bana denge. Hamein poora bharosa hai...ki Lakhimpur ki janata aur kisan itna vote dalenge ki BJP ka pratyashi border ke paar dikhai dega.”

On October 3, 2021, the death of eight people during a protest against three now-repealed farm laws in Kheri ignited a nationwide firestorm. The deaths of four farmers and a local journalist (three other people were killed by a mob) after an SUV owned by Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra “Teni” mowed them down had sparked a political outrage. The minister’s son, Ashish Mishra, was named as a key accused in the main case related to the incident — there’s a second case connected to the three other people who were killed.

Attacking the BJP, Yadav said: “Those who claimed to double farmers’ income brought three anti-farmer laws due to which farmers had to struggle from Lakhimpur to Delhi till the three laws were repealed.”

Yadav promised that “when the INDIA-bloc forms its government, it would provide justice and relief to these farmers.”

Yadav accused the BJP government of disappointing farmers by waiving loans worth ₹16 lakh crore of big industrialists and not of farmers.

“The country can become prosperous and happy when farmers are prosperous and happy,” he added.

Yadav criticized UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath over recent paper leaks, saying: “Despite its tall claims, the Yogi government failed to identify the source of (paper) leak.”

He also raised the issue of electoral bonds and accused the BJP of receiving funds through bonds by misusing investigation agencies.