Akhilesh opposes any bid for ‘govt control’ over temples

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 27, 2025 09:32 PM IST

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday expressed his reservation to any ‘government intervention’ in the management of temples, saying they must be protected from what he termed “administrative corruption”.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
In a statement, the SP chief has also alleged that the BJP and its allies are indirectly taking over all the big temples under the pretext of government management.

“Those who have been traditionally managing these temples for centuries with devotion are being stripped of their rights and are being unfairly accused of being incapable or mismanaging temple affairs,” Yadav alleged.

“The donations made by devotees in temples have been utilised properly in charitable works like darshan, prasad distribution, safety, public facilities and dharamshalas. Such functions are best handled by those with a deep spiritual connection to the place,” he said.

“Those who are outsiders or professionals weigh all these religious investments on the scale of profit and loss. For them, it is not a matter of faith. It is not without reason that ever since the BJP has come (in power), temples have increasingly come under administrative control,” Yadav alleged. “This is against the cultural and religious traditions of the country,” he said.

