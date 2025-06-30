Akhilesh questions EC over voters verification in Bihar

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) voter verification drive in Bihar ahead of assembly elections there scheduled for later this year. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“First of all, the identity of those ‘volunteers’ who are being planned to be used for voter verification in Bihar and Bengal should be revealed. It should be ensured that these ‘volunteers’ are not associated with any organisation, headquarters or branch related to the ruling party and their associates. Their social media accounts should be investigated to ensure that they are not associated with any political party,” Yadav wrote in a post on his official X account on Monday.

“The suspected volunteers should not be allowed to be a part of this fraud under any circumstances, even if it means knocking the doors of the court. It is true that the Election Commission has the right to re-inspect the voter list, but it is not written anywhere and neither is there any example of common people being made ‘volunteers’ in it in this way,” the SP chief said.

Raising concerns over the voter list, he further wrote, “How can the voter list which was correct in June last year be wrong in this June. The ruling party is doing this due to the fear of defeat, but even if some votes are reduced due to this trickery in Bihar, West Bengal and tomorrow in UP, BJP will lose forever. The fear of defeat is what makes one plot a conspiracy. A reprehensible act!”

Blood donation camp on eve of SP chief’s b’day

On the eve of the 52nd birthday of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, members of Kushwaha, Maurya, Shakya, Saini communities organised a blood donation camp at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here on Monday. The SP chief inaugurated the camp in which 107 people donated blood.

The SP workers will celebrate the birthday of their party’s national president by distributing fruits, medicines and medical equipment at Balrampur Hospital here on Tuesday. A plantation drive will also be held at Nadwa along with distribution of books and stationery to the students.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP chief said, “We thank the dedicated workers of Kushwaha, Maurya, Shakya and Saini communities and the PDA family for organising the blood donation camp.”

Moreover, 52 bicycles were distributed to poor women on Monday on behalf of former SP candidate from Lucknow (North) assembly constituency Pooja Shukla.