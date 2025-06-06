Akhilesh raises questions about Abbas Ansari’s disqualification

LUCKNOW Raising a question about the disqualification of Abbas Ansari, former Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Mau, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged it was done “deliberately” by the government. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Lucknow on June 6. (HT file)

“If membership can be taken away on the basis of statements, what are those sitting in power speaking? Will they remind me of my DNA? Why are those asking about DNA not losing their membership? BJP people giving such statements, will they never lose their membership,” he asked while answering a query during a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow.

“I think the decisions are also being taken on a caste basis. That is why we have been saying that the Constitution is in danger,” Yadav claimed. Abbas Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was disqualified as MLA after he was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a 2022 hate speech case recently.

On being asked as to who will be SP candidate for Mau bypolls (when announced), Yadav said a decision in this regard will be taken by the party. On law and order in the state, he alleged: “BJP’s claim of zero tolerance towards crime has become zero. Police administration is being made to work under political pressure. It has been corrupted.”

Earlier in the day, the SP chief garlanded a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and paid respect to him on the occasion of his coronation day celebrations held at the SP state headquarters.

Addressing the ceremony as the chief guest, Yadav said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj built his empire without discrimination while taking everyone along. A grand museum will be built in Agra in his honour.”