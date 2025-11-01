Akhilesh says Bihar poll a battle between employment and BJP

Kicking off his campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in the Bihar assembly elections, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the BJP will be ousted from power in the state. He termed the contest “a battle between employment and the BJP”. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally in Bihar on Saturday. (HT)

Addressing a massive rally in Bahadurpur assembly constituency of Darbhanga district in support of INDIA bloc candidate Bhola Yadav, Akhilesh said, “The BJP is a party of exploiters, ruining people’s lives. Nitish Kumar is merely the BJP’s election face; he no longer wishes to become chief minister, and the BJP is using him for its own interests.”

The SP chief appealed to the people to ensure a landslide victory for INDIA bloc candidates and make RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister. “While Tejashwi Yadav wants to provide respectable jobs to the youth, the BJP wants to make them labourers carrying baskets on their heads,” he said.

Emphasising that this election is about the future of Bihar, Akhilesh said: “Migration and unemployment in Bihar are caused by the BJP and its allies. The BJP should explain who has increased inflation by imposing a flawed GST. The BJP will be ousted and the INDIA bloc government will be formed after which Tejashwi Yadav will provide jobs to Bihar youths.”

He alleged that the BJP spreads communalism and hatred. “In the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Uttar Pradesh defeated the BJP in Awadh. Now, the people of Bihar will defeat the BJP in Magadha as well,” Akhilesh said.

Taking a veiled dig at Prashant Kishore and his party (Jan Suraaj), Akhilesh said, “Several BJP teams are fighting in Bihar. Some are A teams, some are B teams, and there is also a P team. We must be wary of them all and unite to ensure the victory of INDIA bloc candidates.”

Reiterating the alliance’s promises, he said, “We will provide one job per family, ₹2,500 per month to women, ₹30,000 to Jeevika Didis, and 200 units of free electricity. We reject the BJP’s half-hearted Agniveer scheme and will ensure permanent jobs in the armed forces.”

He also claimed that the Bihar election results will determine the future of Delhi government.

Due to bad weather in Patna and neighbouring districts, helicopter flights were cancelled, and Akhilesh travelled by road to reach Bahadurpur. He will continue addressing public meetings across Bihar till November 5 and is scheduled to campaign for Khesari Lal in Chhapra on November 2.

He also appealed for support to INDIA bloc candidates Santosh Kumar Kushwaha (Dhamdaha, Purnia) and Arun Kushwaha (Babu Barhi, Madhubani).

SP ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF LUCKNOW UNIT

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday announced the executive committee of its Lucknow unit, keeping in view preparations for the 2027 UP assembly elections. The meeting also discussed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In April 2024, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had appointed Fakhir Siddiqui as the Lucknow metropolitan president. Under his leadership, the party performed strongly in the Lok Sabha elections, securing the highest vote share in Lucknow. After a gap of 18 months, the party has now reconstituted the Lucknow Metropolitan Executive Committee.

Gaurav Singh Yadav has been appointed the general secretary and Rajveer Singh treasurer. The committee also includes eight vice-presidents, 15 secretaries and 25 members.

Among the assembly unit presidents, Harishchandra Lodhi has been appointed president of Lucknow East, Santosh Rawat of Lucknow Cantonment, Mohammad Ahmed of Lucknow Central, and Mirza Zafar Ikram of Lucknow West. Metropolitan president Fakhir Siddiqui briefed party leaders and workers on the Election Commission’s SIR campaign, urging them to ensure active participation and voter awareness at the grassroots level.