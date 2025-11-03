Akhilesh Yadav says Bihar will vote for change this time

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asserted Bihar will vote for change this time as he asked people to make INDIA bloc candidate Khesari Lal Yadav win by a huge margin from Chhapra assembly constituency, stating that his victory will ensure that Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav becomes the next chief minister of Bihar. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a rally ahead of the Bihar assembly polls. (SOURCED IMAGE)

Akhilesh was addressing a public gathering in Chhapra on the second day of his election campaign in Bihar. He also addressed rallies in Sarai Ranjan in support of INDIA bloc candidate Arvind Sahni (RJD) and in Sitamarhi for Sunil Kushwaha (RJD).

“The BJP is sure to be wiped out from Bihar. The BJP has given Bihar nothing but poverty and migration. The BJP has been in power at the Centre for 11 years, and the chief minister has been in power for 20 years. In this election, the people of Bihar will take into account 30 years,” he said.

“Now, the people of Bihar will make the BJP migrate. This assembly election is about the future of Bihar and its youth. The INDIA bloc government will be formed in Bihar,” he said.

This time, the people of Chhapra will vote for Khesari Lal, he added.

“If Khesari wins from Chhapra, Tejashwi Yadav will become the chief minister. He will fulfil his promise of providing jobs. We will provide cylinders for ₹500. We will develop Bihar. We will give ₹2500 per month to mothers and sisters. We will provide 200 units of free electricity,” he said.

“If Tejashwi Yadav becomes the chief minister, he will build roads like the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. In 2027, the Samajwadi Party government will be formed in UP. Tejashwi Yadav will connect Chhapra with Patna and we will connect Chhapra with Lucknow. Together, we and Tejashwi will connect UP and Bihar with Delhi,” said the Samajwadi Party MP from Kannauj.