Amid protests over frequent power outages, LESA to reassess load on sub-stations

LUCKNOW: Amidst ongoing power cuts disrupting daily routines, Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) officials have announced a reassessment and redistribution of the load on sub-stations for better management during the summer season. This move aims to enhance the reliability of power supply amid increasing demand. Lucknow requires at least 100 more power substations and load enhancements in old city areas. (Sourced)

LESA chief engineer Ravi Kumar Agarwal said, “In the past four years, the electricity load on the infrastructure has doubled. In May 2023, Lucknow’s electricity load was 1,020 MW, but in May 2024, it surged to 1,826 MW, putting the power infrastructure under stress.

Meanwhile, residents are frustrated with severe power disruptions across the city. They are experiencing frequent outages, with power cuts occurring 10 to 15 times daily, lasting anywhere from 30 minutes to 8 hours. Despite assurances of improvements from department officials, the situation remains grim, prompting widespread protests.

The last week of May saw significant protests in areas such as Uttarethia, PGI Road, Rajajipuram, Para, Dubagga, Sitapur Road, Madiaon, BKT, Ambedkar University, Basmandi Square, and Faizullaganj, where residents took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the persistent power cuts.

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, Avdhesh Kumar Varma, said, “The situation is exacerbated by the overwhelming number of complaints received daily. The Madhyanchal customer care number 1912 logs over 3,000 complaints each day from Lucknow.”

“The frequent outages not only disrupt daily life but also impact businesses, healthcare, and education, creating a ripple effect throughout the community. Lucknow requires at least 100 more power substations and load enhancements in old city areas, or the demonstrations would continue,” he said.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan during the counting of votes on June 4, three additional transformers will be installed. “This dual-source approach is designed to minimise the risk of power cuts, ensuring a stable and consistent electricity supply,” said DM Suryapal Gangwar.