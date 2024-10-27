Any laxity in serving public won’t be tolerated: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janata Darshan’ on the Gorakhnath temple premises here on Sunday. During the event, Yogi listened to the grievances of around 300 people and also gave instructions to the officials concerned to resolve them on priority. UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a Janata Darshan event in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (HT photo)

“Any delay or negligence in serving the public will not be tolerated,” he directed the officials. Responding to complaints of land encroachments, the CM ordered strict legal action to prevent such practices, stressing that justice should prevail for all citizens.

He also directed officials to review and address lapses in administrative support to ensure immediate assistance for victims. Yogi gave special attention to women seeking financial help for medical needs, instructing officials to fast-track the cost estimation process so that funds could be quickly allocated from the CM’s discretionary fund.

During his visit to the Gorakhnath temple cowshed, Yogi fed jaggery to cows there and gave instructions for their care.

‘Complete mini-sports stadium by Nov 30’

On Saturday evening, the CM visited the under-construction mini sports stadium in Gorakhpur. He directed the officials there to expedite the construction of the stadium, setting November 30 deadline to completion it.

Yogi affirmed the state government’s commitment to providing top-notch sports facilities, viewing sports as an integral part of Uttar Pradesh’s growth towards a trillion-dollar economy.

He said the state government is actively developing playgrounds in 5,700 gram panchayats. Additionally, 825 mini sports complexes and 75 full-scale stadiums are under construction across the state, with a particular focus on promoting emerging sports like cycling and rowing.

The Gorakhpur mini sports complex, developed on two acres at a cost of ₹5.13 crore, is overseen by the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA). Its foundation was laid in July 2024.

GDA vice-chairman Anand Vardhan informed the CM that 90 percent of the construction work had been completed.

Inspection of road work

Inspecting the construction of a two-lane road from HN Singh crossing to Gorakhnath temple via Harwa Phatak and Jan Priya Vihar, the CM instructed officials to minimise inconvenience to public. The new road will connect the Gorakhnath temple to the four-lane highway through the jail bypass, significantly improving access to the temple.

He directed the officials to complete the work by August 25, ensuring a proper drainage system and footpath. The CM also interacted with locals during the inspection, enquiring about their well-being.