Ayodhya, Kashi to soon get four electric boats

The Yogi Adityanath government plans to launch four specialised electric boats in the religious tourism centres of Ayodhya and Varanasi. In the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, a 50-seater air-conditioned electric boat will be launched from Ravidas Ghat on the River Ganga. (File)

An air-conditioned electric boat with a seating capacity for 50 passengers and two more electric boats with 30 seats each will operate from Nayaghat in river Saryu in Ayodhya.

In the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, a 50-seater air-conditioned electric boat will be launched from Ravidas Ghat on the River Ganga.

According to the state government, these boats will have a steel catamaran hull. The non-air-conditioned boats will feature a fibreglass reinforced plastic catamaran hull.

Docking and charging facilities for these boats will be provided at the respective ghats.

Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) will appoint an agency for operating these boats.

Initially, the boats will operate under a 10-year lease, adhering strictly to the guidelines set by the tourism department, and under the Inland Vessel Act.

Additionally, Adventure Tour Operators Association of India’s guidelines will be followed to promote electric-based adventure water activities in Ayodhya and Varanasi.