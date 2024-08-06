Ayodhya rape survivor admitted to Lucknow’s Queen Mary Hospital

AYODHYA The Ayodhya gangrape survivor was admitted to Lucknow’s Queen Mary Hospital after being referred to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for better treatment, officials said on Monday.She was referred to the medical university as the women’s hospital in Ayodhya did not have the facility to provide adequate treatment. A team of doctors accompanied the girl during her transit to Lucknow, the district’s chief medical officer Sanjay Jain said. On July 30, police arrested Moid Khan, who ran a bakery in Ayodhya’s Bhadarsa Nagar, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor’s gangrape. (Pic for representation)

“The 15-year-old girl from Ayodhya reached KGMU around 3pm and was admitted to the Queen Mary’s Hospital. Basic tests have been conducted and her condition is under observation by a team of medical experts,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU. He said, “Treatment required is being provided to the girl.”

The medical team will proceed further with treatment only after evaluating the survivor’s condition for over the next 12 hours.

Earlier, BJP leaders, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, alleged that the prime accused, Moid Khan, was a member of the Samajwadi Party and part of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad’s team. On July 30, police arrested Moid Khan, who ran a bakery in Ayodhya’s Bhadarsa Nagar, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor’s gangrape.

Moid Khan and Raju Khan allegedly raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical checkup, said officials.

“This is a case of Ayodhya. Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and is a member of the Ayodhya (Faizabad) MP’s team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The SP has not taken any action against him,” Adityanath said in the assembly on August 1.

Samajwadi Party MP from Ayodhya, Awadhesh Prasad, said the accused must be hanged. “The party has constituted a high-level committee to probe into the case.” He demanded security and ₹50 lakh compensation for the survivor and her family.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reiterated that the accused should undergo a DNA test. He accused the BJP of politicising the issue and not being able to digest the Ayodhya defeat. He also asked the court to take cognizance of the case, as per a statement by the SP.

When former minister and SP spokesperson Tej Narain Pandey was asked why no party representative had met the victim, he said: “The SP delegation wants to meet the victim’s family to express grief, but due to the fear of BJP government, we are not able to go...we are afraid that if the SP delegation meets the victim’s family, many false cases will get registered against our leaders.” Input from PTI