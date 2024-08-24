Ayodhya: Temple Trust receives Titanium Ram Darbar

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has received a Ram Darbar made of Titanium from Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), said Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra in Ayodhya on Saturday. Titanium Ram Darbar will be placed in sanctum-sanctorum of Ram temple (in pic). (HT file)

It will be placed in the sanctum-sanctorum on the first floor of the Ram Mandir. Misra is in Ayodhya for a review meeting of the ongoing temple construction work .MIDHANI is an enterprise of the defence ministry. The Ram Darbar has statues of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman. The Ram Darbar is 1.5 feet long, one feet in width and 100 feet tall.

Titanium is considered the strongest metal used in manufacturing submarines. “The Titanium Ram Darbar will be placed along with another Ram Darbar made of marble on the temple’s first floor,” Misra said. “The MIDHANI has also supplied bronze to the Trust which is being used to prepare 90 murals. Each will be of 6 feet by 4 feet,” he added.

According to the Trust, the Ram Darbar made of Titanium will be used as ‘Utsav Murti’ that will be taken out of the sanctum -sanctorum during festive occasions. While the marble-made Ram Darbar will have statues of Lord Ram and his three brothers, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman. In a bid to meet a shortfall of skilled labourers, the Trust is planning to hire them from Rajasthan.

“We had to face intense heat waves from April to June and thereafter monsoon. All this affected the pace of work. On festive occasions also, work is affected (as workers go on leave),” Misra said. The Trust wants to increase the workforce to meet the deadline of December 2024 for completion of the temple .

“Around 90 per cent construction work of the first floor of Ram temple is over and now we are focused on the second floor and ‘Shikhar’ of the temple,” Misra said. The Trust has set a deadline of December to complete construction work of the main temple comprising ground floor, first and second floors and the temple’s ‘Shikhar’.

For other remaining works on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus, the Trust has set a tentative deadline of June 2025. The Ram Mandir Construction Committee will also start handing over facilities on the temple campus that are fully operational to the Trust for maintenance.