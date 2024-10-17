Bahraich violence: Two key suspects shot during police encounter; 3 more arrested

Police officials said the encounter took place near Handa Basehari canal on bypass road closer to India- Nepal border while the duo was planning to cross over the international border.
Meanwhile, internet services were restored in Bahraich district on Thursday as local authorities continued to work towards restoring normalcy in and around Maharajganj where Mishra was killed, officials said.
The police have also issued a stern warning against the spread of rumours, urging the residents to prioritise communal harmony amid the ongoing efforts to restore peace in the area.
