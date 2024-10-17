Bahraich violence: Two key suspects shot during police encounter; 3 more arrested

Five accused people responsible for the Bahraich violence were arrested on Thursday after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in which two of them suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Police personnel keep a vigil at a deserted area of Maharajganj after a recent communal violence, in Bahraich district. (PTI photo)

Violence broke out in Bahraich district on Sunday allegedly over loud music being played outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession in which one person was killed.

According to police, the prime accused and his accomplice responsible for the death of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, were injured in the encounter and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police officials said the encounter took place near Handa Basehari canal on bypass road closer to India- Nepal border while the duo was planning to cross over the international border.

Meanwhile, internet services were restored in Bahraich district on Thursday as local authorities continued to work towards restoring normalcy in and around Maharajganj where Mishra was killed, officials said.

The police have also issued a stern warning against the spread of rumours, urging the residents to prioritise communal harmony amid the ongoing efforts to restore peace in the area.