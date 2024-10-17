UP DGP to ADGPs: Fix accountability for law, order lapses

Lucknow: In the wake of the Bahraich violence, the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) on Wednesday instructed all zonal additional DGPs to fix accountability for recent lapses in law and order during festive occasions in their respective regions and submit the report. On festive occasions, cops deployed on main crossings and in sensitive areas must be properly briefed, directed the DGP. (Pic for representation)

Keeping in view the festive occasion of Diwali, the state government does not want a repeat of Bahraich-like incidents anywhere in the state.

On Thursday, DGP Prashant Kumar presided over a high -level virtual meeting of senior police officials to take stock of the law and order situation in the state.

The DGP also directed to identify anti-social elements spreading fake messages on various social media platforms and stern action against them.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Amitabh Yash was also present in the meeting.

Directives issued by the DGP

Update riot control schemes and carry out mock drills. Also include magistrates concerned in this exercise.

Proper use of all resources, including police force. Regular rehearsal of riot control drill and maintaining all equipment used for controlling riots in proper condition.

Police personnel deployed must be equipped with equipments which are used to control riots and they must be properly briefed.

Special arrangements must be made in areas having mixed population from where religious processions will pass.

On festive occasions, cops deployed on main crossings and in sensitive areas must be properly briefed. They must be deployed on roof tops and must be equipped with roof-top duty handsets and binoculars among other equipment.

A communication plan must be prepared in all districts in which corporators, gram pradhan, revenue staff and others must be included.

Stern action against those giving inflammatory speech

Peace committee must be activated, digital and civil defence volunteers must be roped in.

Proper patrolling in areas having mixed population and deployment of UP -112 PRV vehicles.

Early morning checking near all religious places.

Local Intelligence Units must be activated to keep a watch on anti-social elements.

Round the clock monitoring of social media platforms so that all fake messages may be rebutted immediately and action taken against culprits.

Control rooms at the district / commissionerate must function 24x7 in various shifts to keep a close watch on situation and ensure quick response