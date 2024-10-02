Bareilly court to cops: Use provisions of illegal religious conversion Act properly

LUCKNOW While pronouncing life imprisonment to a key accused in a rape case, a Bareilly fast track court (FTC) on Monday admitted that the case appeared to be an incident of the accused raping the unmarried woman on the promise of marriage by posing as a Hindu and also an attempt of forced religious conversion. The court, however, expressed its displeasure with the Bareilly police for not including the appropriate sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion, 2021 and filing charge sheet against the accused only under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (2)(n) of repeatedly raping the woman, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and 504 and 506 for insulting and criminal intimidation respectively. Additional district government counsel (ADGC), Crime, Digamber Patel said the court had warned all in charges of Bareilly police stations to include appropriate sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion, 2021. (Pic for representation)

The ADGC said the order was given by additional district judge of FTC-IV, Ravi Kumar Diwakar while pronouncing the judgement in a case under Deorania police station of Bareilly where the FIR was lodged in the matter on May 29, 2023. He said the complainant woman, who was 23 years of age at the time of crime commission, mentioned in the FIR that she met a man at a computer coaching center in Rajendra Nagar in early 2022. He introduced himself as Anand Kumar and later married her in a temple by putting vermillion in her hair parting as per the Hindu marriage rituals on March 13, 2022. Thereafter, the accused made sexual relations with her multiple times and impregnated her.

He said the woman chased the accused to his house when he started making excuses for not marrying her and found that Anand’s original name was Mohd Aleem. “The accused and his family asked her to embrace Islam to get married to him before insulting and threatening her with dire consequences. The accused thereafter got her pregnancy medically terminated at a private hospital in May 2023. The woman approached the police and lodged an FIR at Deorania police station on May 29, 2023,” the ADGC informed .

The ADGC said the court convicted the accused Mohd Aleem under charges of raping the woman repeatedly on the false promise of marrying her and other charges of IPS sections before sentencing him to life imprisonment in the case and slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on him. He said the court said that the accused would have two more years of imprisonment if the fine was not paid . He said Mohd Aleem’s father Mohd Sabir was sentenced to two years of imprisonment under charges of IPC section 504 for insulting the woman.