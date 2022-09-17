Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stands no chance in Uttar Pradesh: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took potshots at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday and said he stands no chance in Uttar Pradesh.

Keshav Prasad Maurya made the comment in Unnao where he inaugurated a NaMo exhibition and blood donation camp on PM Modi’s birthday.

He was asked to comment on the possibility of Nitish Kumar contesting from the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat in U.P. in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

“On his own, Kumar barely managed to win two seats. His seat share increased in subsequent polls as he contested with BJP support. But, now, without Modi’s face, he stands no chance in U.P. and even in Bihar would find things difficult. In fact, he would not open his account,” he said.

Keshav Prasad Maurya had won the OBC dominated Phulpur Lok Sabha seat in 2014, a first for the BJP. He quit as Phulpur MP after becoming the deputy chief minister and became an MLC. Both Kumar and Maurya are OBC leaders in their states for their parties and since Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and patched up with the Rashtriya Janata Dal to form the government, the BJP has been targeting Nitish Kumar.