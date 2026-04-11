BJP colluding with EC to manipulate voter list, allege Opposition parties

LUCKNOW Opposition parties alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was colluding with the Election Commission to manipulate the voter list for its convenience and to further strengthen its position in poll-bound states. The final voter list for Uttar Pradesh was published on Friday. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that BJP members are allegedly forging signatures to delete SP voters’ names. (File Photo)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, “The voter list of UP, released today, makes it clear that when the BJP starts to lose on the issues front, they begin the war hiding behind institutions. These people are exposed in the name of the ED, CBI, Income Tax and now the EC. This time the BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with the Election Commission.”

UP Congress president Ajay Rai said, “This was a historic SIR that will be remembered for death of BLOs. The entire SIR process was done in a hurry. First, votes were deleted, then names were added, and now the final list also has anomalies...all this to facilitate the BJP. But voters know what BJP has done to families of BLOs and it will be reflected in the upcoming elections.”

“During the previous bypolls in the state, the BJP engaged in widespread vote rigging. BJP members are allegedly forging signatures to delete SP voters’ names. For instance, they signed in the name of one Nandlal Nishad who is not even literate enough to sign any document. The EC has not taken any action in this regard. So when they are not taking any action, it clearly means they stand with the BJP,” added Yadav.