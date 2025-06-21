Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
BJP govt conspiring against minority institutions: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 21, 2025 06:50 AM IST

Lashing out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it was conspiring to dismantle all minority institutions and target both Muslims and Christian organisations.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also alleged corruption in government departments. (HT FIle)
Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Friday, Akhilesh said: “The BJP follows the British policy of divide and rule. Madrasas are being shut down, land records are being scrutinised, and bulldozers are being used on madrasa properties. The BJP is not just targeting Muslims, but is now trying to enter Christian institutions too. Lakhs of posts are vacant across departments, including two lakh in the education department. Yet the government boasts of a trillion-dollar economy and a developed India. Does this happen in a developed country?”

On the inauguration of Gorakhpur Link Expressway by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, Akhilesh said, “The trillion-dollar budget is not being spent on education, health and welfare for the poor, but on the highway of loot.”

“The 91-kilometre expressway has been built at a cost of more than 7,000 crore. It is not an expressway, but a four-lane highway. If you want to know the difference, pick up a book and see what the Indian Road Congress (IRC) says. Is this expressway built as per IRC standards? Will the government take action against those who flouted the norms?” asked Akhilesh.

On the recent issue of alleged anomalies in transfers, Akhilesh said, “There is a dispute as officers and ministers want to work as per their own free will. A deputy CM has complained that the officer of his department did not show him the list of transfers.”

The SP chief alleged corruption in departments such as education, PWD, and urban development. “There is a fixed rate for transfers. Despite Smart City funds from both Delhi and Lucknow, cities like Mathura, Agra and Unnao are struggling with clogged drains. The level of corruption in U.P. today is unprecedented,” he alleged.

Akhilesh further alleged that the BJP was against PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) and reservation. “The rules of reservation are not being followed in recruitments. We all have to come together and protect reservation and the Constitution given by Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. PDA is our emotional slogan and it connects people,” the SP chief said.

Follow Us On