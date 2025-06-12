BJP govt hasn’t increased power generation in 8 years: Akhilesh

: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of running campaigns to tarnish the image of Opposition leaders. The Kannauj MP also alleged that BJP wants to create anarchy in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, due to be held in early 2027. (For representation only)

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said, “The SP government in the state had installed power plants to promote electricity production. Today, the demand for electricity in the state has reached 32,000 megawatts. The demand for electricity is constantly increasing but the BJP government did not increase the production of even a single unit of electricity in its eight-year tenure.”

“The BJP does negative politics, runs campaigns to tarnish the image of opposition leaders, harasses and troubles innocent people by filing false cases against them. The condition of cows in cow shelters in the state is pathetic,” he said.

The Kannauj MP also alleged that BJP wants to create anarchy in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, due to be held in early 2027.

Speaking to SP workers at SP office in Lucknow on Wednesday, the SP national president said, “The government has failed to handle law and order.”

“The BJP will be wiped out in the state in 2027 and the formation of Samajwadi Party government is certain,” he claimed.