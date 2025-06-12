Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP govt hasn’t increased power generation in 8 years: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 12, 2025 05:50 AM IST

The demand for electricity is constantly increasing but the BJP government did not increase the production of even a single unit of electricity in its eight-year tenure

: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of running campaigns to tarnish the image of Opposition leaders.

The Kannauj MP also alleged that BJP wants to create anarchy in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, due to be held in early 2027. (For representation only)
The Kannauj MP also alleged that BJP wants to create anarchy in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, due to be held in early 2027. (For representation only)

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said, “The SP government in the state had installed power plants to promote electricity production. Today, the demand for electricity in the state has reached 32,000 megawatts. The demand for electricity is constantly increasing but the BJP government did not increase the production of even a single unit of electricity in its eight-year tenure.”

“The BJP does negative politics, runs campaigns to tarnish the image of opposition leaders, harasses and troubles innocent people by filing false cases against them. The condition of cows in cow shelters in the state is pathetic,” he said.

The Kannauj MP also alleged that BJP wants to create anarchy in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, due to be held in early 2027.

Speaking to SP workers at SP office in Lucknow on Wednesday, the SP national president said, “The government has failed to handle law and order.”

“The BJP will be wiped out in the state in 2027 and the formation of Samajwadi Party government is certain,” he claimed.

News / Cities / Lucknow / BJP govt hasn’t increased power generation in 8 years: Akhilesh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On